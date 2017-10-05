Suicide bombing at Jhal Magsi shrine kills at least 15, injures dozens

A suicide bomb blast at Fatehpur Sharif shrine in Jhal Magsi area of Balochistan has killed at least 15 people, including a policeman, and wounded several others, police officials said.

Initial reports suggest the explosion took place during Urs celebrations when scores of people had gathered to pay their obeisance and many of them were performing dhamaal after evening prayers.

Deputy Commissioner Asadullah Kakar confirmed the death of at least 12 people in the blast. The injured have been taken to the DHQ hospital, Jhal Magsi, for treatment.

Police officials said the suicide bomber blew himself up, when they tried to stop him at the gate of the shrine, adding that the death toll might increase.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti, while talking to media persons, said that the security forces around the shrine could be the target of the attack, adding that further reports regarding the blast are yet to come.

The local administration has declared an emergency at hospitals in Sibbi and Dera Murad Jamali. Security forces have cordoned off the area.

This is a developing story…