Residents of Karachi mesmerised by PAF, RAF aerobatics

KARACHI: It was a rare treat for many of the residents of Karachi to personally witness aerobatics displayed by none other than the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) JF-17 Thunder aircraft and Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Red Arrows aerobatics team here Thursday afternoon.

The air show was to mark the 70th anniversary of Pakistan – United Kingdom (UK) diplomatic relationship, which was also the first-ever performance of Red Arrow’s in Karachi; it had previously performed at Islamabad in 1997.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the air show at sea-view leading to breathtaking manoeuvres by JF-17 Thunder fighter aircrafts and also showcasing of the British-made Hawk aircraft.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Shahid Baig, dignitaries along with members of the foreign missions and diplomatic corps were among those to see the blue skies of Karachi turn red through a spectacular performance of the two.

The RAF aerobatics team, known as Red Arrows, was introduced in 1965 and has since then flown 4,800 missions across the world, said PAF officials actively involved in organising the show. The jaw-dropping acrobatic formation by Red Arrows was duly complimented by PAF personnel carving a distinction for themselves, appreciated through a thunderous applause by those watching the live show.

The Red Arrows team including pilots, engineers and essential support staff, demonstrated the excellence and capabilities they are acclaimed for and actually won the hearts of the local residents, and those watching the show via their television sets. “It was actually mesmerising and I wish this turns to be more frequent,” said Seema Kidwai, wife of a Pakistan Navy officer.