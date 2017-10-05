Rangers nab seven including three robbers 

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven alleged criminals, including three robbers, in different targeted raids in the metropolis.

A statement issued by Rangers’ spokesman said that the Rangers conducted a targeted raid in Model Colony and detained three robbers named Shahid Niazi, Sher Ali and Kacchi. The accused were involved in several robbery cases in the city.

Separately, a Ranger’s party arrested three criminals named Nadeem Akhtar, Amir Ali Siddiqui and Muhammad Farhan alias Mota, from Saudabad and Model Colony. They were affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) and involved in target killing, extortion, and other crimes, the Rangers said.

Meanwhile, a Ranger’s team detained gangster Uzair Baloch’s group member Mudasir alias Modi from Preedy area. He was stated to be involved in target killings, extortion, hand-grenade attacks on forces and drug peddling. The Rangers also claimed to have recovered weapons, drugs and contraband from his possession and he was shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.