PML-N electing Nawaz as party head akin to takeover of asylum by lunatics, Khan tweets

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday lashed out at the ruling PML-N for electing ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the party president.

“PMLN electing Nawaz Sharif as their party head is akin to a takeover of the asylum by lunatics!,” the PTI chief said in a Twitter post.

“When the corrupt are feted it is qiamat ki nishani” (sign of doomsday).

The PTI chairman also criticised PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

“As ironic as it is absurd: Zardari & sis Faryal suing me for defamation because I spoke out about their well-known corruption!,” he added.