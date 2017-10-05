PM says govt is ready for consensus on NAB chief’s appointment

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday suggested the government is ready to host national dialogue to create consensus on the appointment of new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

“There is a dearth of a competent and able person for the NAB chairmanship. But I am ready to host a grand national dialogue [to create consensus] on the issue,” the premier said while talking to a news channel.

The current NAB Chairman Chaudhry Qamar Zaman is retiring on October 10 at the end of a four-year term.

According to the law, the prime minster is required to consult with the opposition for appointing the new anti-corruption chief.

It is pertinent to mention here that his comment came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dismissed names proposed by the PML-N government and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the next NAB chairman’s slot.