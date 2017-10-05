PM Abbasi says promoting democratic values top priority

MURREE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that promoting democratic values in the country and overcoming the current challenges faced by the country is the top priority of the government.

PM Abbasi visited his alma mater Lawrence College Ghora Gali, Murree, on the occasion of its 157 foundation day on Thursday.

While addressing the ceremony said that Pakistan is facing several challenges which need to be overcome, adding that Pakistan is an atomic power which was achieved this through the hard work of its scientists and engineers.

The prime minister also shared his memories at the college with the students and the faculty while announcing a grant of Rs 200 million for development of the college.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan is fighting the longest war against terrorism and more than two hundred thousand soldiers of Pakistani forces are at the front.

Referring to the services of the Lawrence College, he said its biggest contribution is producing patriotic Pakistanis and good human beings. He also congratulated the students who distinguished in curricula and extracurricular activities.

He also asked the management to establish an endowment fund for the welfare of the teaching staff for which the government would also provide necessary assistance.