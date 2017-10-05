Nawaz Sharif departs for London to visit ailing Kulsoom

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif departed for London Thursday morning to visit his ailing wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is currently recovering after being treated for lymphoma.

Nawaz was reported to have boarded Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-757 to London at 11 am on Thursday morning. However, the flight was delayed for an hour, when two female passengers on board the flight suddenly felt unwell.

According to sources, Nawaz’s expected date of return from the UK is January 4, 2018. However, this is only a requirement and former premier can be expected to be back in the country anytime, sources added.

This is Nawaz’s second visit to the UK after his wife was diagnosed with lymphoma on August 22 by British doctors.

Nawaz had returned to the country on September 25, after spending nearly three weeks in the UK, to appear in the accountability court in connection with corruption references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the light of Supreme Court’s judgement in the Panama Papers case on July 28.

Nawaz Sharif’s indictment is expected to be on Oct 9.