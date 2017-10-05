National development priority of PML-N govt: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the development and prosperity of the country has always been a priority of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to PML-N leader and ex-MNA Hanif Abbasi here on Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif said some political opponents have always tried to promote anarchy in the country and they are still engaged in such nefarious activities.

He said that the sit-in group has always created hurdles in the national development as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not desirous of public development or prosperity in the country. The anti-development political designs of these elements have been fully exposed before the nation and this is the reason that the opponents of the public welfare have to face failure at every front, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that people are desirous of seeking solution to their problems and prosperity and they will hold accountable the elements impeding the journey of development during the General Election of 2018.

The PML-N government will successfully complete the journey of development and prosperity, concluded the chief minister.

Later, in a meeting of the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority, held under the CM’s chairmanship, it was decided to extend the scope of the programme of developing new graveyards on the pattern of Shehr-e-Khamoshan. Approval was also accorded to new recruitments for the authority.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that in addition to nine divisions, the model graveyards will also be developed on the pattern of Shehr-e-Khamoshan in every district of the province. Therefore, he directed that the process of identification of the suitable pieces of land to further expand the scope of Shehr-e-Khamoshan.

‘SCOPE OF CENTERS FOR VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN TO BE ENHANCED’:

Separately, the maiden meeting of the Punjab Women Protection Authority was held on Thursday with Punjab CM in the chair. The meeting accorded approval to the proposal of bringing all the district-level dar-ul-aman institutions under the control of Punjab Women Protection Authority. It also approved different steps to further improve the performance of Violence Against Women Center, Multan.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the Violence Against Women Center is working in an effective manner in Multan and informed that such institutions will also be set up in every division of the province. The meeting decided to establish such centres in the divisions of Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi right away.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF GHULAM MUSTAFA MULTANI:

In a separate development, the CM expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Ghulam Mustafa Multani, senior art editor of Daily Nawa-e-Waqt. In his condolence message, he has prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.