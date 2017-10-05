NA restores Khatam-e-Nabuwat declaration in Election Act 2017

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Thursday unanimously approved amendments to the Election Act 2017, restoring the original draft of the declaration relating to finality of prophethood which is mandatory to be signed by public office holders.

Opposition parties Tuesday had brought to notice that form-A, which puts candidates under oath and is submitted at the time of the election by candidates, had been altered to become a declaration form rather than being an affidavit.

In the revised form-A, the words “I believe” had replaced the originally drafted “I solemnly swear” and the clause relating to Khatam-e-Nabuwat has not been made applicable to non-Muslim candidates.

Following the meeting with the parliamentarians, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had clarified that there had been a “clerical error” that had affected the draft of Form A and had stated that the original form of the affidavit shall be preserved. He had also apprised that the necessary amendment to this effect will be made on Thursday.

‘AMENDMENT IN CLAUSE A CONSPIRACY AGAINST GOVT’

Talking to the media, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi Thursday termed the amendment in Khatm-e-Nabuwat clause a conspiracy against the government, demanding the responsible person to be brought forth.

Abbasi, referring to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq clarification terming the amendment a ‘clerical error’, said that the admittance of the error is not enough for this mistake cannot be tolerated.

Abbasi demanded an investigation into the exclusion of Khatm-e-Nabuwat oath from the nomination papers of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“This is not so simple which is being called a clerical error. Mr Speaker! You should investigate the omission of this solemn affirmation from Elections Bill 2017,” Abbasi said.

Meanwhile, students led a protest against the amendment in Lahore. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked Nawaz Sharif to sack those who were responsible for the amendment.