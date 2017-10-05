Murderer awarded death sentence

FAISALABAD: Additional Sessions Judge Inaamul Haq awarded death sentence to a man convicted in a murder case of Sahianwala Police Station.

According to prosecution, accused Ghulam Rasool, son of Muhammad Yar, along with his accomplices Shafqat Ali and Shahbaz, had shot dead one Nazar Abbas, resident of chak 44-GB upon resistance during dacoity.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the judge awarded capital punishment to the accused Ghulam Rasool and directed him to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to legal heirs of the deceased.

The court also handed down second accused Shafqat Ali

a total imprisonment of 53 years and directed him to pay Rs 3 lakh fine. However, the third accused Shahbaz Haidar was acquitted on the benefit of doubt.