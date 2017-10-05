Model Komal Aziz attacked by flat owner, files complaint with police

Model Komal Aziz has filed a complaint against her flat owner, an influential landlord, for allegedly attacking her a week ago, a local media outlet has reported.

According to the outlet, Komal Aziz lodged her complaint with the Darakhshan police station, stating that her flat owner had attacked her as he wanted her to move out of the flat.

She said the owner of the flat is a feudal lord who threatens and beats up everyone.

Komal said she and her family had moved out of the flat, but when she came back to return the key of the apartment, her landlord asked her to pay all previous CBC bills.

“We refused to pay the bills since we were living in this apartment since a year hence it was not binding on us,” she said. “However, he started beating my uncle up and also thrashed my sister,” she added.

The model said that all residents of Florida Homes, where the incident took place, were afraid of this influential landlord.