Laparoscopy, hysteroscopy infertility clinic established at Services Hospital

KARACHI: Karachi Sindh Government Services Hospital has set up a Laparoscopy and Hysteroscopy Infertility Clinic for visiting patients and senior gynaecologist Dr Raj Kumari Valeecha has been appointed as in-charge of the facility.

Dr Raj Kumari, while talking to PPI, said that the aim of introducing Laparoscopy and Hysteroscopy Infertility facility in the hospital is to investigate and treat patients with hormone imbalance. She added that hormone disorder is common in women and men; therefore, this facility is started in the government sector hospital for government employees.

She informed that infertility and sub-fertility cases would be investigated and treated at the clinic. She further informed that infertility generally is reported in males and females due to infections and hormone disorders.

She also said that formal inauguration of the clinic would be held very soon and registration of patients had already been started.