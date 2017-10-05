Khursheed Shah once again asks PTI to suggest name for NAB chief’s post

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Thursday once again asked PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to suggest a name for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

While taunting the PTI, Khursheed Shad said that “if PTI wants, we can nominate former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission’s director general as the NAB chairman”.

Khursheed Shah went on to say that the PTI and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) ‘betrayed’ them by dividing the opposition.

Referring to the meetings between the PTI and MQM-P, a move by the two parties to replace the incumbent opposition leader in the lower house, he said that he is more than willing to leave the post if the PTI and MQM produce the required number of members before the National Assembly speaker.