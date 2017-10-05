Indian air force ‘adequately prepared’ to counter Pakistan, China, claims IAF chief

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has the capability to locate, fix and strike targets across the border and is “adequately prepared” to take on China, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said on Thursday.

Addressing the annual press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, Dhanoa said, “Our capabilities against China are adequate. We are ready for full spectrum operation.”

“Our air force has the capability to locate, fix and strike across the border,” he said on the issue of targeting tactical nuclear weapons of Pakistan.

Noting that IAF will achieve the sanctioned strength of 42 fighter squadrons by 2032, Dhanoa said the acquisition of Rafale aircraft will enhance the air force capabilities and the force was prepared to fight at a short notice.

Any decision on surgical strike involving IAF has to be taken by the government, he said further.