Govt allocates Rs 10 bn to compensate displaced people of FATA

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs 10 billion to give as compensation to the displaced people of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) whose houses have been damaged in terrorism-related incidents.

According to FATA Secretariat spokesman, eight billion rupees have so far been disbursed among owners of 28,700 houses, while owners of completely damaged houses were given Rs 400,000.

Similarly, a cheque of Rs 160,000 were given to owners of each partially damaged house. Survey of the remaining damaged houses in South and North Waziristan agencies is currently underway.