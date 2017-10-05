Five women critically injured as knife attacks continue unabated in Karachi

KARACHI: As the knife attacks continue unabated here in the city, five more women victims of knife attacks being shifted to the hospital with severe injuries Thursday.

Fear and panic prevail among the residents of the metropolis as police authorities fail to arrest the lone-attacker who has been on a stabbing spree since last week in Gulistan-e-Johar and adjoining areas.

Taking notice of the recent surge in the knife attacks in the metropolis, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday called for immediate arrest of the accused. He also directed the forces to take strict and exemplary action against those found guilty of being involved.

Bilawal also urged the judiciary to ensure that authorities allow for complete protection of women.

Three women had been stabbed and injured by the ‘knifeman’ in the vicinities of Aziz Bhatti and Shahrah-e-Faisal police stations in Karachi on Wednesday, bringing the official number of victims to nine, a police spokesperson had stated Wednesday.