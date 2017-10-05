Dealing with Pakistan’s liabilities

Remaining in a perpetual state of denial can be disastrous

It is time those who rule Pakistan rid the country of terrorist networks which still operate from its territory. Last month BRICS member countries including Islamabad’s time tested ally China named Pakistan-based militant groups as a regional concern and called for their patrons to be held to account. Those specifically mentioned included Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammad. Weeks later speaking at the Asia Society Forum in New York Kh Asif called these networks ‘liabilities’.

There are however elements in the country who continue to support the militants for their peculiar reasons. Last month JUI-S chief Sami-ul-Haq, who also heads the Defence of Pakistan Council, an umbrella organisation of religious parties and banned networks operating under new names, challenged the administration to take action against the Haqqanis. Imran Khan who takes an altogether different stand on terrorist networks while talking to Indian media said Asif’s remarks undermined national security while PTI’s adjournment motion in National Assembly called the Foreign Minister’s remarks “contrary to the national policy dealing with terrorism”.

Kh Asif who is on a three day mission in the US including meetings with Secretary Tillerson and NSA McMaster has a difficult job ahead. US Defence Secretary James Mattis has already told a Senate Committee that Trump administration would give Pakistan a last one chance for cooperation. General Joseph Dunford, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said he believed the ISI had ties with militant groups. Notwithstanding Trump’s bluster and arrogance on the part of his administration, it is in Pakistan’s national interest to get rid of terrorist organisations and banned outfits operating under new names. The agreements reached during the delegation level talks led by COAS Bajwa with the Afghan government should be implemented by both sides in letter and spirit. Pakistan should walk an extra mile to win over Afghanistan. A well thought out and effective mechanism has to be devised to sort out the terrorist networks and ensure that they are not able to use Pakistan’ territory as a launching pad.