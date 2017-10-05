Building regulations crucial to save lives, properties: CDA chairman

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Mayor and Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz said on Thursday that implementation of building regulation is crucial to save precious lives and properties in the city, while stressing that no laxity will be tolerated in implementation of the relevant rules.

The CDA chairman expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the authority’s Building Control Section (BCS). Senior officers, including CDA Member Planning and Design Asad Mehboob Kayani, also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Anser said that the usefulness of BCS was increasing with every passing day and officers should take necessary steps to bolster its activities and undertakings. He said that strict actions would be taken in case of violations of applicable building codes, while adding that the BCS should expand its area of operations beyond sectoral limits of the capital as well.

The CDA chairman further said that the BCS had issued 127 building plans approvals, 40 completion certificates and had also granted approvals in 119 cases of NOCs/commercialisation charges/additional charges during the month of August. The BCS received a total fee amounting to Rs 248,299,527 for the mentioned processes, he added.

On the other hand, the BCS director said during the meeting that BCS-I Section had approved 19 cases regarding approval of building plans during the month of August. Similarly, during the same month, nine cases for completion of certificates and 41 cases related to commercialisation charges/NOCs were also approved by BCS-I section, he added. Therefore, the BCS-I Section received a total of Rs 236,014,416 during August against the above-mentioned approvals.

The director further informed the participants that BCS-II of Building Control Section approved 18 cases of completion certificates during the month of August. Similarly, 44 cases of building plans were also approved during the same time period. In addition, the BCS-II section approved 52 cases of commercialisation charges/NOC. Collectively, the BCS-II Section received a total amount of Rs 7,354,788 in August.

Moreover, the BCS director also informed the meeting that BCS-III Section had issued 13 completion certificates in August. Similarly, BCS-III had also approved 64 building plans while 26 cases of commercialisation charges/NOCs were also approved in the same month, he said. As a result, the BCS-III received an amount of Rs 4,930,323 during August, he added.