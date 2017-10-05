Bahria Town displays security parade

KARACHI: Bahria Town Karachi displayed its security strength in a well-organised parade in front of a huge crowd on Thursday. Security squad with their vehicles participated in the parade. A huge crowd was also present to witness it.

Bahria Town Security GM Captain Zahid Awan on this occasion said, “The purpose of organising this parade is to highlight and demonstrate our state-of-the-art security system to the residents and visitors of Karachi Bahria Town and to tell them that their security is most important to us and we are committed to making it as foolproof as possible.” He further added, “Karachi Bahria Town is based on the smart city concept, therefore, a smart security system has been installed here because of which nothing goes unnoticed, we have our eyes on every nook and corner of Bahria Town.”

Besides its top-notch security, Karachi Bahria Town also features the world’s third and Pakistan’s largest Jamia Masjid, first Saudi-German Hospital and London Harley Street Clinic, Hyatt Regency Hotel, 36-hole PGA standard night lit golf course in golf course community, largest cricket stadium, night safari, dazzling dancing fountains, plush private members club called President’s Club and international standard theme park just to name a few.

A large number of residents are already enjoying Bahria Town’s world-class facilities at Bahria Homes and other locations in Bahria Town which is Pakistan’s largest private real estate project.