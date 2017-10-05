Ahsan Iqbal orders FC to take over security of Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: The Frontier Constabulary on Thursday took over the security of Parliament House on the orders of Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal.

Following an open protest by the interior minister against the deployment of paramilitary troops at the court complex where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s hearing was underway, the Rangers on Tuesday reportedly withdrew security from the Parliament House.

The FC personnel is mandated to assist police and Elite Force in providing security at the entry/exit of the parliament, and its checking points.

On October 2, Ahsan Iqbal, after waiting outside the accountability court where NAB references filed against Nawaz Sharif were being heard for nearly 30 minutes, criticised the security forces for stopping Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders, lawyers and supporters of Nawaz Sharif from entering the court.

Iqbal also admonished an assistant commissioner for the state of affairs, asking the official to submit a written report on the day’s events.

The episode irked the minister who said that the Rangers claimed to have “their own orders”.

“Rangers are subordinate to my ministry… they’re supposed to work under the command of the civil administration. If Rangers have refused to observe orders, a high-level enquiry will be held and we will see who has challenged the writ of the government,” an animated Iqbal said.