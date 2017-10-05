Abrar to challenge interior minister’s eligibility

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and renowned singer Abrar ul Haq has decided to challenge the eligibility of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

According to media reports, Abrar ul Haq after consultation with legal expert Babar Awan advocate would file a petition.

Abrar ul Haq said that interior minister concealed facts in his nomination papers besides not mentioning documents pertaining to Aqama therein. Due to this interior minister could not fulfil the requirements of Article 62 and 63 of the constitution, he added.

Abrar would file a petition against Ahsan Iqbal within a couple of days.