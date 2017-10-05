312 pass CSS Exam 2017

ISLAMABAD: The result of the Competitive Examination (CSS) 2017 has been released on Thursday by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), in which 312 candidates have managed to pass.

According to details, a total of 9391 students appeared for the examination, with only 312 managing to pass, resulting in a passing percentage of 3.32%.

As per rules of FPSC, the results of the passing candidates will remain withheld until their allocation. The rejected candidates can view their result on the FPSC’s website.

Names of the successful 312 candidates can be found in the following images: