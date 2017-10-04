US-based MQM leader ‘funded’ killing of party worker: Rangers

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers said that the Rangers carried out an intelligence-based action in Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi, and arrested three suspects involved in the killing of UC chairman Rashid alias Mamu, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to Rangers spokesman, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) office-bearer was killed at the orders of a US-based member of the MQM-London Coordination Committee, Kehkashan Khan.

Rashid alias Mamu was attacked and gunned down on July 30, while he was playing carom board near his home in Shah Faisal Colony.

Kehkashan paid Rs 0.3 million to the target killers namely Asif Raees, Shahid Aziz and Danish Khan for the murder of Mamu. Half of the promised money was transferred through hundi while the other half was received at the CNIC of suspect friend’s wife, Huma Chand. The Rangers also mentioned the CNIC number of Huma Chand and added that the suspect, Asif Raees, Chand and Huma Chand received the said amount from a Western Union branch in Karachi, while also providing its receipt as evidence.

The Rangers official claimed that the arrested suspects had confessed carrying out targeted killings, extortion and hatred-based wall chalking in Karachi. Arms and ammunitions were also seized from their custody. The detained suspects have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

It is pertinent to note here that MQM-London faction is being operated from London while another MQM faction, MQM-Pakistan, is currently working under Farooq Sattar in Karachi.

The Farooq Sattar faction comprises mostly of party’s legislators, the faction gradually dissociated itself from London after MQM chief’s controversial August 22 speech in which the then-MQM supremo raised anti-Pakistan slogans and urged his party workers to attack media houses.