Two dangerous convicts manage to flee Karachi Central Jail

KARACHI: It has been revealed on Wednesday that two dangerous convicts have escaped from Karachi Central Jail.

Earlier in June this year, a similar incident occurred when two ‘high-profile militants’ of the banned Lashkar-i-Jhangvi (LJ) group, namely Sheikh Muhammad Arif Firon and Ahmed Khan Arif Manako, managed to easily escape the same prison. The two were presented in the jail’s judicial complex for a hearing when they managed to flee. Both of the militants are still at large and haven’t been arrested again. In the follow up of the incident, 12 police personnel including the jail superintendent and deputy jail superintendent were arrested on orders issued by Sindh Minister for Law and Prisons.

Just a week ago, law enforcement agencies conducted a raid at Karachi Central Jail and took into custody two convicts who were accused of recruiting inmates for the feared militant group Islamic State (IS), also called Daesh. An earlier report in September had also revealed that 30 prisoners had been recruited for IS from the Karachi Central Jail out of which 12 were reportedly out on bail.

Law enforcement agencies have since then raided the residences of the IS recruits released on bail but have not been able to trace the missing individuals.

An enquiry, probing into the recruitment of 30 members for the terrorist organisation, held the Sindh Prisons Inspector General (IG) and jail officials responsible for the repeated lapses in security of the prisons. The report, completed by Crime Branch Additional IG Aftab Pathan and sent to the home ministry, has proposed that the Sindh Prisons IG, Sindh Prisons DIG and entire jail staff be replaced on an immediate basis.

“The enquiry has found that all layers of security have loopholes, leading to security lapses,” the enquiry officer said. “Jail superintendent, deputy superintendent, and assistant superintendent are responsible for these loopholes and lapses,” he added.

The report proposes that Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officers should be appointed as the Prisons IG, Prisons DIG and Jail Superintendent of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur.

A Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) report highlighted an ‘alarming’ security situation at the Karachi Central Jail. Earlier, a report by the Counter-Terrorism Department has revealed that terrorists imprisoned at the jail had access to the prison’s record room and sensitive documents.