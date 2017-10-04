Three hardcore terrorists convicted by military courts executed in KP

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists tried and convicted by military courts were executed at a jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The convicts were “involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including [an] attack on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane at Peshawar Airport, killing of civilians, attacking the armed forces and law enforcement agencies,” the ISPR handout read.

Former army chief Gen Raheel Sharif signed the death warrants of the three terrorists, identified as Sajid, Behram and Fazal-i-Ghaffar, on Nov 7, July 14 and March 15 last year.

The details of the convicts provided by ISPR are as follows:

Sajid: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in firing on a PIA plane landing at Peshawar Airport which resulted in death of a woman and injuries to two other passengers. He was also involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking LEAs, which resulted in death of a man identified as Pir Israr, along with eight of his family members, a civilian Niaz Gul, Assistant Sub Inspector Sajid Khan and injuries to civilians and police officials. The convict was in possession of fire arms and explosives. He admitted his offences before a magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded a death sentence.

Behram Sher: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in destruction of the Government Girls Primary School as well as attacking army personnel, which resulted in the death of a soldier and injuries to 2 other soldiers. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before a magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded a death sentence.

Fazal-i-Ghaffar: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking the armed forces which resulted in death of four soldiers and injuries to another soldier. He was also in possession of a suicide jacket. The convict admitted his offences before a magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded a death sentence.

