Qureshi claims IB DG Aftab Sultan’s name tops list for new NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday claimed that the name of Intelligence Bureau Director General Aftab Sultan is on the top of the list for the appointment of new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

Rejecting the names proposed by the government and opposition parties, Qureshi said the PTI was not taken into confidence over the matter. He alleged that everything has been settled between the government and the Pakistan People’s Party. PTI will never be the part of this process, he said, adding that Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khurshid Shah had already admitted that PTI was not asked to make any recommendations.

Qureshi further predicted that the new NAB chief will be “Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Part 2”.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Syed Khursheed Shah to discuss the appointment of new NAB chairman. Shah said that he consulted all the political parties except MQM and PTI and hoped that the name of the new NAB chairman will be finalised very soon.

Shah also called upon Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and briefed him about his meeting with the prime minister in connection with the appointment of the new NAB chairman.