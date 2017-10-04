People’s verdict more Supreme, says Nawaz

–PML-N president says party will win 2018 election, break old traditions

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said the victory of the PML-N in NA-120 by-polls was the manifestation of people’s wishes which defied the “decision that came from Islamabad”.

While addressing the PML-N workers’ convention organised at the Al-hamra Arts Council on The Mall, Nawaz Sharif said, “We are fighting a battle for the people and sanctity of their votes, and we will be victorious in this battle.”

Overwhelmed by the party workers’ active support at the venue, he said, “Nawaz Sharif wants to kiss all your foreheads. I have a lot of faith in this passion; it will change Pakistan’s fate.”

Terming the NA-120 as a feather in PML-N’s cap, Nawaz expressed gratitude to party workers for supporting Maryam Nawaz, who campaigned on behalf of her mother Begum Kulsoom for the NA-120 by-polls. The “invincible” PML-N will bag the coming general election, Nawaz vowed, adding that the old traditions will break.

The former prime minister said that the PML-N has brought development to the load shedding-torn country and by doing so it has fulfilled the promises on which it was elected. He further said, “We brought the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Pakistan”.

“Pakistan was moving forward and the sword of disqualification was thrown our way,” Nawaz said. “Do you know why it was thrown our way? “I am unable to understand the reasons [why I was disqualified]”, he said while alluding to the Supreme Court’s Panama case judgement that disqualified him from the post of the prime minister.

The verdict issued on July 28 disqualified Nawaz for not having declared an Iqama and a salary that he had received from Hussain Nawaz’s Dubai-based company.

‘ENTIRE COUNTRY IS NAWAZ’S BASTION’:

Addressing the convention before Nawaz, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the historic victory in the NA-120 constituency is a testimony to PML-N’s popularity and added that the whole country is a bastion of the PML-N.

Shehbaz said the credit of getting the country rid of load shedding goes to the PML-N government.

Moreover, the chief minister lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, saying: “The PTI chief does not even know the amount of electricity produced in the province.”

He further said, “There was a dengue virus outbreak in the province and Imran Khan was touring the northern areas of the country.”

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif said the “clerical error” in Khatam-i-Naboowat (finality of prophethood) law was fixed on the direction of Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier this week, an amendment to the recently-passed Elections Act 2017 had ended up affecting a Khatam-i-Naboowat declaration public office holders are required to make.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday accepted that a “clerical error” had been made and invited parliamentary leaders in his chamber to discuss the matter.

Earlier this week, the Electoral Reform Bill was passed in the National Assembly which paved the way for the ousted prime minister to head the party again.

The bill was criticised by almost all the opposition parties with Awami Muslim League (AML)’s Sheikh Rasheed challenging it in the court. Earlier in August, after Nawaz had been disqualified according to the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case, the ECP had informed the PML-N that according to the Political Parties Order 2002, a disqualified MNA cannot hold any position in the party.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif has also been appearing before the accountability court in context of three reference failed against him and his family, including Hussain, Hasan, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar, by NAB on the directives of the SC under the Panama case July 28 verdict.