Pentagon ‘fully’ backs Tillerson on North Korea: Mattis

WASHINGTON: Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said Tuesday his department “supports fully” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s effort to find a diplomatic solution to the North Korea nuclear stand-off.

Defense Secretary Mattis was speaking two days after President Donald Trump appeared to undermine his top diplomat by saying he was “wasting his time” by talking to Kim Jong-Un’s regime.

State Department officials insist Trump was not criticising Tillerson, but pressuring Kim Jong-Un’s regime to agree to discuss its disarmament while a diplomatic option remains on the table.

Mattis, in testimony to the House Armed Services Committee, said the Pentagon stands four square behind the strategy—and singled out Tillerson for support.

“The international community… is focused on the destabilizing threat posed by North Korea and Kim Jong-Un’s relentless pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities,” he said.

“The Defense Department supports fully Secretary Tillerson’s efforts to find a diplomatic solution but remains focused on defense of the United States and our allies.”

Tillerson has explained the strategy as one of using United Nations and US sanctions and diplomatic pressure to convince Kim of his isolation and force him to negotiate nuclear disarmament.

US officials insist publicly that they have military options to counter the threat from Pyongyang if this fails, but admit privately that they are risky.