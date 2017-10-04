Nawaz Sharif likely to leave for London tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Nawaz Sharif is set to leave for London tomorrow at 11:00am through PIA routine flight PK-757, reported a private media outlet, ARY News.

According to reports, the former premier has booked return tickets for January 5.

Nawaz Sharif’s spouse Kulsoom Nawaz earlier went to London for treatment of throat cancer and is currently recovering after undergoing repeated surgeries.

Former premier’s sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, and daughter Maryam Nawaz are also currently in London tending to Kulsoom Nawaz.