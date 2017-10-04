Nawaz Sharif and his mandate

Politicians have to shape up or ship out

Thanks the divisions among opposition parties, the government managed to get the Election Bill 1977 through the Senate where the ruling party and its allies are in minority. On Monday, the controversial and person specific bill was pushed through the lower house dominated by the PML-N and its allies amidst noisy protests. Here again the opposition stood divided. Opposition leader Khursheed Shah did not oppose the bill in his speech. The next day he congratulated Sharif on his being re-elected President of the PML-N.

The passage of the bill which removed the bar on Sharif becoming the party president was the first good news for the former PM after his disqualification by the Supreme Court. Sharif was re-elected unopposed by the PML-N General Council amidst slogans of “Wazir-e- Azam Nawaz Sharif.” What further bolstered his confidence was the presence of the entire party leadership including Prime Minister Abbasi, Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif and former Interior Minister Ch Nisar.

The Election Bill 1977 reconfirms the continuous dependence of the PML-N on a single leader. This shows that the party has failed to produce a single non-controversial alternative to replace Nawaz Sharif in case he is for any reason unavailable to lead the party. The constitutional provision that was relied upon to disqualify Sharif was no doubt a remnant of a Martial Law era. The PML-N however had insisted on preserving it till it was used against its President.

In his speech Nawaz Sharif targeted the Supreme Court for sentencing him on an issue that according to him did not come into the category of corruption. His remark about the fall of Dacca was aimed at the army. Sharif talked about a grand-national dialogue to focus on restoring the people’s mandate as “only those should govern who the people vote for.” What politicians need to be reminded is that a mandate bought by wealthy candidates by spending tens of millions in their election campaign carries little prestige. People also want the rule of law, transparency, a responsive administration and end of corruption. In their absence the mandate loses relevance.