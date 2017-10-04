Changes to ‘finality of prophethood’ clause from elections bill a clerical error: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday clarified that a “clerical error” had been made regarding the supposed amendment to the Khatm-e-Naboowat laws via the Elections Act 2017. The speaker also invited the parliamentarians to his chamber to discuss the matter.

Opposition parties Tuesday brought to notice that form-A, which puts candidates under oath and is submitted at the time of the election by candidates, had been altered to become a declaration form rather than being an affidavit.

In the revised form-A, the words “I believe” had replaced the originally drafted “I solemnly swear” and the clause relating to Khatm-e-Naboowat has not been made applicable to non-Muslim candidates.

However, Law Minister Zahid Hamid Tuesday denied allegations of changing the clause in the Elections Bill 2017 regarding belief in the finality of the prophethood.

Following the meeting with the parliamentarians, Sadiq clarified that there had been a “clerical error” that had affected the draft of Form A and stated that the original form of the affidavit shall be preserved. He also apprised that the necessary amendment to this effect will be made on Thursday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi also urged that the amendment to clause 203 of the Elections Act 2017 should also be nullified since it was controversial and had been challenged in the courts.

Amendments to clause 203 had paved way for ousted Nawaz Sharif to once again become PML-N’s president.