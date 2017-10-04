Aziz demands Tareen submit all record sought by SC

ISLAMABAD: Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz on Wednesday criticised Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen for failing to submit details in the case against him in the Supreme Court.

“Tareen should submit the record sought by the court,” Aziz told reporters after the hearing of a disqualification case filed against PTI leaders Imran Khan and Tareen.

He claimed that Tareen said in court that he cannot submit any records prior to 2010.

“Billions were transferred in the garb of ‘gifts’,” he said, adding that Nawaz Sharif, during the Panama Papers case hearing, even presented record from 1962.

Coming down hard on Imran Khan, Aziz said the PTI chief has again been summoned to the anti-terrorism court on October 6 in the same complex where the corruption case against Nawaz Sharif is under way.

“Let’s see if he shows up,” said Aziz, adding that it is sad to see the kind of politics being played out in the country these days.

“What should we expect of institutions now,” he said, referring to the ‘preferential’ treatment being meted out to the PTI.

“We want Imran’s nomination papers submitted. It is a strange case where the judgment has not been reserved nor decided,” he said, referring to the Supreme Court’s hearing on Tuesday in the Imran disqualification case.

Answering a question, he said both Imran and Tareen cannot remain honest and truthful if the legal way takes its course.