Ayesha Gulalai submits reply to Imran Khan’s references in ECP

LAHORE: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member and MNA Ayesha Gulalai on Wednesday submitted a reply in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in response to the references filed by party chief Imran Khan for de-seating her from National Assembly.

A four-member bench of ECP, headed by the chief election commissioner, conducted hearing over the references.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Sikandar Mohmand appeared before the commission, however, Gulalai’s lawyer Barrister Masroor did not attend the hearing and was replaced by his associate.

Reply submitted by Ayesha Gulalai says that the references forwarded to the National Assembly speaker contain neither any show-cause notice nor other documents, therefore, the additional documents submitted by Imran Khan should not be accepted as they are fabricated.

The MNA argued that she was not informed of Bani Gala meeting on July 29 and it had already concluded when she arrived at the venue. She further said that she was also not informed about the party’s nomination for the prime minister.

Gulalai has requested the commission to dismiss the petitions filed by Imran Khan on September 18 and 22. The associate lawyer sought respite from ECP to present arguments in the case after which the hearing was adjourned till October 10.