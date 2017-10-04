Accountability court hears corruption case against Dar

ISLAMABAD: Two prosecution witnesses will be recording their statements in the accountability court Wednesday in connection with the corruption references that had been filed against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The hearing into the case is currently underway after Dar made a delayed appearance in the court.

During the previous hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had submitted the names of as many as twenty-eight witnesses. Two of these twenty-eight witnesses, Inland Revenue Commissioner, Lahore Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan and senior vice-president of Al Baraka bank, Tariq Javed will be recording their statements before the trial court today.

Eight media personnel have acquired special permission from the court’s registrar to cover today’s courtroom proceedings.

Dar was indicted last week by Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir in a corruption reference filed by NAB in the light of the Supreme Court judgment on July 28 regarding the Panama Papers case. The hearing in the case had been adjourned until Oct 4. Dar has been indicted for having possessed assets beyond known sources of income. However, Dar had denied all such charges, vowing to prove his innocence.

In his petition, Dar had pleaded to be granted a stay on the proceedings before the accountability court on grounds that the petitioner be granted an adequate opportunity to raise an objection to the framing of charge and its contents before calling and recording of the prosecution witnesses. However, the IHC had turned down Dar’s petition on Tuesday.