10-day exhibition of “Ghilaf-e-Kaaba” starts in Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD: The 10-day exhibition of “Ghilaf-e-Kaaba” started in Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall.

According to details, before opening it to the general public, the exhibition was formally inaugurated by Motamar Al-Alam Al-Aslami Secretary-General Raja Zafarul Haq and Acting Ambassador of the Saudi Arabia Habibullah Al-Bukhari.

Embassy of Saudi Arabia held a spectacular exhibition of the door of Khanna Kaaba and “Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba”. The acting ambassador also handed over a key of Khanna Kaaba to the Raja Zafarul Haq as a mark of respect and love towards the people of Pakistan.

Raja Zafarul Haq in his brief remarks on the occasion thanked the Saudi king for his goodwill gesture to the people of Pakistan. He hoped that such exhibitions will promote friendly ties between the two countries at the people-to-people level.

The acting ambassador said that the landmark exhibition at the Centaurus Mall will provide the visitors an opportunity to witness the sacred door and “Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba”.