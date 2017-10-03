Two policemen suspended for assaulting citizen in Karachi

KARACHI: Two police personnel were suspended on Monday for assaulting and using abusive language on a citizen for taking pictures of a VIP protocol on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Superintendent of police (SP) Malik Ehsan said that the officials belonging to the security team have been suspended for using abusive behaviour and physical assault on the citizen. Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khowaja has directed the SP to conduct an enquiry and submit a detailed report of the incident, a police spokesperson informed.

A video of the incident has become viral on social media, showing a policeman misbehaving with a citizen for recording a video of the security protocol. However, the police have not disclosed the name of the VIP who was being given the security protocol.