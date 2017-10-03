Three injured in oil tanker, truck crash near Baldia Town

KARACHI: Three including a woman and a child were wounded as a result of the crash between an oil tanker and truck near Saeedabad area of Baldia Town, early Tuesday morning.

As per details, the oil tanker was carrying around 25,000 litres of furnace oil which spilled as a result of the accident near Hub River.

The crash caused a hole in the oil tanker through which the oil began to spill.

Following the collision, a fire erupted and the driver fled the scene of the accident.

The oil spillage caused a car to skid on the slippery road which subsequently fell into a ditch, resulting in severe injuries to the passengers.

The injured were shifted to Murshid Hospital.

Following the incident, the area was cordoned off and the oil tanker moved away from the site. An investigation has been launched into the accident and a search for the tanker driver is underway.