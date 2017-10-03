‘Special’ corps commanders meeting under way

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is currently heading a ‘special’ meeting of the corps commanders at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The COAS had summoned the meeting on Monday night.

The meeting that is being attended by army’s top commanders who are reviewing the country’s internal situation besides discussing the recent visit of the army chief to Kabul.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa left for Kabul on Sunday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Gen Bajwa held meetings with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other senior civilian and military officials during the day-long visit.

At the meeting held in Kabul, they agreed on information sharing, complementary efforts, and enhanced cooperation, according to the ISPR.