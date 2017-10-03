Soldier martyred in cross-border attack

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani soldier was martyred when terrorists from across the Afghan border attacked a Pakistan Army border post, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the recently cleared area around Mustil pass, an important passage from Afghanistan into Rajgal, in Khyber Agency.

The martyred soldier was identified as Naib Subedar Azher Ali whose funeral prayers will be offered at Peshawar Garrison.

The “jasde khaki of shaheed will be taken to his native town where shaheed will be laid to rest with full military honour,” said the army’s media wing.

On Sunday, Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed regional security, among other issues, with President Ashraf Ghani during his day-long visit to Kabul.

The ISPR said both sides reviewed the prevailing security environment in the region and the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The army chief offered Pakistan’s complete support in achieving shared interests in the war against terrorism, including training and capacity building of the Afghan security forces.

On September 23, a 22-year-old officer of the Pakistan Army, Lieutenant Arsalan Alam, was martyred during firing by terrorists from across the border in Rajgal, Khyber Agency, according to ISPR.