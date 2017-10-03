Shehbaz’s ‘advice’ to Nawaz reveals fissures in PML-N

Punjab CM asks elder brother to consult party workers instead of ‘those new leaders who are merely concerned with designation, cars’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech during the General Council of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at the Convention Centre in Islamabad on Tuesday dropped a clear hint that all is not well in the House of Sharifs, as the younger Sharif chose the occasion to “advise” his elder brother Nawaz to be cautious of the people who have his ear these days.

“Consult your party workers over matters instead of those new leaders who are merely concerned with designation and cars. If we work along with our workers, no one can harm or threaten us in any way,” Shehbaz said while addressing the disqualified prime minister, who was reelected the party chief unopposed by the PML-N General Council earlier in the day.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had also voiced similar concerns a few days before the Supreme Court disqualified Sharif.

He had urged the former PM not to pay heed to some advisers who were persistently pushing for confrontation with the army and the apex court, saying “it would be a wrong move that would weaken our position instead of straightening it”.

Addressing the PML-N General Council, Shehbaz lamented that the Sharif family was the only one to face accountability, whereas the dictator had escaped the country and faced no resistance from the opposition.

Criticising the lawmakers who opposed amendments in Electoral Reforms Bill 2017, he said that no one opposed General Musharraf who forcibly took over power on October 12, 1999, and also introduced the Provisional Constitution Order (PCO).

“Is accountability only [reserved] for the Sharif family?” he questioned.

He went on to say that Nawaz Sharif was elected the chief of the PML-N by all the provincial chapters of the party, leaving no chance for the opposition to show resistance.

Referring to Nawaz assuming party’s top post, the Punjab chief minister said that the former premier was re-elected legally through the power of the parliament.

Lauding Nawaz Sharif’s term as a prime minister, the Punjab chief minister said that Nawaz worked tirelessly to end the load shedding from the country, adding that 800MW of electricity will be added to the national grid over the next 14 months.

In the past, money has been embezzled which were meant for the electricity projects, he said.

Shehbaz concluded his emotional speech with the following poem:

Kabhi Mayous Mat Hona, Andhera Kitna Gehra Ho…..

Sehar Ki Rah Main Hail, Kabhi Bhi Ho Nai Sakta….

Sawera Ho k Rehta Hai, Kabhi Mayous Mat Hona…..

Umeedon K Samundar Main, Talatum Aty Rehty Hain….

Safenain Dobtey Bhi Hain, Safar Lekin Nahin Rukta…..

Musafir Toot Jaty Hain, Magar Manjhi Nahin Thakta…..

Safar Teh Ho k Rehta Hai, Kabhi Mayous Mat Hona….

Khuda hazir Ha Nazir Bhi, Khuda Zahir Hai Manzir Bhi….

Wohi hai Haal Sey Waqif, Wohi Seenon k Ander Bhi….

Musibat K Andheron Main, Kabhi Tum Mang kr Dekho….

Tumhari Ankh k Anso, Youn Hi Dhalney Nahin Dey Ga….

Tumhari Aas k Qagir, Kabhi Girney Nahin Dey Ga….

Hawa Kitni Mukhalif Ho, Tumhain Murney Nahi Dey Ga….

Kabhi Mayous Mat Hona…

Jab Is K Reham Ka Sagar, Chalk K Josh Khata Hai

Qehar Dhata Howa Sooraj, Yaka Yak Kamp Jata Hai…

Hawa Uthti Hai Lehra Kar, Ghata Sajdey Main Girti Hai….

Jahan Dharti Tarasti Hai, Wohin Rehmat Barasti Hai….

Tarastey Regzaron Per, Aber Beh K Hi Rehta Hai….

Nazar Wo Uth k Hi Rehti Hai, Karam Ho Kr Hi Rehta Hai….

Umeedon Ka Chamakta Din, Amar Ho Kr Hi Rehta Hai….

Kabhi Mayous Mat Hona…

‘SHEHBAZ DEPRIVED OF OPPORTUNITY’:

There has been talk in the PML-N Punjab camp that Nawaz Sharif “smartly deprived” Shehbaz of an opportunity to become prime minister because the former did not want his role in party affairs curtailed.

After his disqualification by the top court in the Panama Papers case on July 28, Nawaz had announced that Shehbaz would be the prime minister for the remaining 10-month tenure of the party after interim arrangements of 45 days for which Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was elected premier.

There is no guarantee, goes one argument, that Shehbaz will get the same chance in 2018 in case the PML-N wins the election because Kulsoom Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz may be in the race for the top slot.