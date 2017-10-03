Shehbaz laments accountability of Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the Sharif family was the only one to face accountability, whereas the dictator has escaped the country and faces no resistance from the opposition.

While addressing the PML-N’s general council at Convention Centre, Islamabad, where Nawaz Sharif was re-elected the party chief uncontested, he critcised the lawmakers who opposed amendments in Electoral Reforms Bill 2017 and said that no one opposed the dictator that took over on October 12, 1999, and also introduced Provisional Constitution Order (PCO).

“Is accountability only for the Sharif family?” he questioned.

He went on to say that Nawaz Sharif was elected the chief of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) by all the provincial chapters of the party, leaving no chance for the opposition to show resistance.

Referring to Nawaz assuming party’s top post, the Punjab chief minister said that the former premier was re-elected legally through the power of the parliament.

Lauding Nawaz Sharif’s term as a prime minister, the Punjab chief minister said that Nawaz worked tirelessly to end the load shedding from the country, adding that 800MW of electricity will be added to the national grid over the next 14 months.

In the past, money has been embezzled which were meant for the electricity projects, he said.

On Monday, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the ruling PML-N cleared the way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as the party’s president.