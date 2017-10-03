Saad rejects claims of removing ‘finality of prophethood’ clause from elections bill

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday turned down opposition parties’ claim about removing the clause ‘Finality of Prophethood’ (khatm-e-nabuwwat) from the ‘Elections Bill 2017’.

The minister, in his tweet, said, “People should not be misled by telling lies and using the name of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) that a clause of the finality of prophethood had been removed from the bill.”

The minister said that a copy of Elections Bill 2017 had been available at the website of the legislation section of the National Assembly since October 2, and the propaganda in that regard should be avoided. He also asked the people not to believe in the negative propaganda of the opposition.

Saad Rafique also copied the relevant clause of the bill in his tweet as follows: “I believe in the absolute and unqualified finality of the prophethood of Muhammad (PBUH), the last of the prophets and that I am not follower of anyone who claims to be a prophet in any sense of the world, or of any description whatsoever after Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and I do not recognise such a claimant to the prophet, or a religious reformer, nor do I belong to the Qadiani group, or the Lahori group, or call myself an Ahmadi.”