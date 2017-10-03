Rangers appear in court out of the blue

–ICT administration denies deploying Rangers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Rangers on Monday refused to let Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal inside the accountability court premises during the hearing of the former prime minister before the NAB court.

The interior minister said Rangers operate on the directions of the chief commissioner, adding that the Rangers claimed to have their own orders of not “allowing anyone but Nawaz Sharif to enter [the court]”. “Rangers are subordinate to my ministry… they’re supposed to work under the command of the civil administration. If Rangers have refused to observe orders, a high-level enquiry will be held and we will see who has challenged the writ of the government,” he said.

“I waited for the Rangers commander for 15 minutes, this is unacceptable. Whosoever has done this, disciplinary action will be taken against him. I will resign as I will not be a puppet minister. A force that is subordinate to me has to follow my orders.”

Maryam Nawaz, in a tweet, discouraged his threat of filing resignation, saying: “No elected representative should ever resign in protest. Nothing weakens democracy as resignations of elected representatives.”

Letter episode

Furthermore, according to a letter written by Senior Superintendent Police (Operations) Sajid Kiyani to Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad, the SSP requested the DC to approve the deployment of 200 Rangers officials in the vicinity of the judicial complex, saying that the Rangers officials will not be directly involved in dealing with the public during their duties with Islamabad police.

However, the deputy commissioner told Pakistan Today that no such request was entertained. And subsequently, in a press release, the SSP and the DC said: “On receipt of the said letter, the deputy commissioner discussed the same with the SSP Operations. After mutual discussion, no further action was taken and the deputy commissioner did not issue any instructions to Panjnad Rangers (Islamabad) regarding deployment outside the NAB court. Hence, Rangers were not requisitioned by the ICT administration for any kind of deployment in the premises of court on October 2, 2017.”

The NAB court, in a written order, appreciated the presence of Rangers, saying that Rangers were deployed for the security purposes. The court said some other matters such as entry of counsels and court reporters are to be regularised and registrar of this court would soon conduct a meeting in this regard.

Earlier, an accountability court judge had reportedly issued directives to police and Islamabad administration to maintain law and order during the hearing of former premier by allowing no one inside the court premises. The judge barred ministers from entering the court which was conveyed to ministers through the administration. The judge also sought FC and Rangers’ help to avoid what happened last time, September 26, during Sharif’s appearance before the court.