Punjab education department to confer education awards to 500 teachers

LAHORE: Punjab Education Department on Tuesday has decided to honour five hundred teachers by conferring Education Gold Star awards to them.
According to the Education Department, the selected teachers will be given cash prizes ranging from one to ten thousand rupees.
They will also be given proper protocol all around the province.
A formal ceremony to this effect will be held in Lahore on the International Teachers Day on Thursday.
