PML-N will win NA-4 by-elections, says Musazai

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for NA-4 (Peshawar) by-elections Nasir Khan Musazai said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) neglected the constituencies despite having a mandate and concentrated on non-issues instead of resolving problems of their voters.

Addressing various election rallies in connection with the bye-elections, the PML-N candidate said that the people were fed up of the PTI government in the province due to which the chances of a PML-N victory here have increased.

He said that in 2013 general elections, PTI Chairman Imran Khan misled the people through his false and catchy slogans of change, but not even a single elected representative of his party had ever visited their respective constituency after the polls.

Musazai further said that the leaders and workers of PTI have once again started taking interest in resolving the problems of the common man because the by-elections are just around the corner.