Nawaz should be allowed to participate in politics, says Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said that Nawaz Sharif has same rights as every other citizen so he must be allowed to participate in politics in a democratic manner reiterating that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif cannot be sidelined through conspiracies.

Talking to media persons here, he said conspiracies were also hatched against Nawaz Sharif in past but all faced failure. “Nawaz Sharif was our Prime Minister and he would remain in future. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) would contest the 2018 elections under his able leadership as per law and constitution.”

The Minister said it will take some time to expose the elements conspiring against Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry said the amendment in Election Reforms Bill-2017 has been passed following all rules and constitutional requirement but it is beyond thinking that why the opposition was raising hue and cry?

The minister said in a parliamentary system, the same laws prevail and added even in our neighbouring countries as well.

He questioned, “Why the opposition was objecting on the amendment. Has Nawaz Sharif no right to become Head of a party as law gives him all rights.”

He stated that Nawaz will not be affected by any petitions that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek decide to file.

“The things not even perceived before were carried out by Nawaz, from making Pakistan an atomic power to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” said Chaudhry.

Replying to another question that this Amendment is expected to be challenged in court, Talal Chaudhry questioned why always PakistanTekreek-e-Insaf and Head of Awami Muslim League, Sheikh Rashid make Nawaz Sharif and his family target.

Earlier today, Pakistan Awami Tehreek challenged the Elections Bill 2017 in the Lahore High Court, urging to nullify the law.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Sheikh Rasheed-led Awami Muslim League have also decided to challenge the law.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday re-elected ousted premier Nawaz Sharif as the party’s president for the period of four years during its general council’s meeting.

Chaudhry termed the amendment to the Constitution ‘remnants of a dictator’ which had been removed democratically.