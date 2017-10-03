Nawaz Sharif re-elected PML-N president

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday re-elected ousted premier Nawaz Sharif as the party’s president for the period of four years during its general council’s meeting.

During the meeting, the scrutiny of nomination papers was completed at the Convention Centre, Islamabad, where the event took place. No other individual had filed nomination papers for the post. Hence, Nawaz was elected as party president uncontested.

Nawaz’s nomination papers were submitted by State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

On Monday, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the ruling PML-N cleared the way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as the party’s president.

The PML-N leaders approved an amendment which allowed any person to assume the party’s presidency even if that person does not hold public office.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is also expected to conduct an address after the intra-party polls.

The party leaders expressed confidence and reaffirmed their trust on the party leader. They also acknowledged the services of the former prime minister during his tenure.

The National Assembly Monday passed the Elections Bill 2017, paving way for ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to regain presidentship of the ruling party.

A controversial clause in the bill which was met with heavy criticism by the opposition paves way for politicians disqualified from public position to lead political parties.