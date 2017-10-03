Masses will never accept SC’s verdict against Nawaz Sharif: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that masses have not accepted the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict, while referring to disqualification of former premier Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case.

Addressing the PML-N general council session at Convention Centre, Islamabad, he said former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged; however, to this day people do not accept the charges against him.

While lauding Nawaz Sharif’s term, the prime minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s manifesto is to complete the projects laid by the former prime minister.

He said that in the next general elections after June, people will give a decision in favour of Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) re-elected ousted premier Nawaz Sharif as the party’s president for the period of four years during its general council’s meeting.

Nawaz has been elected unopposed as no one else contested against him.

On Monday, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the ruling PML-N cleared the way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as the party’s president.