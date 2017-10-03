Law minister denies removing ‘finality of prophethood’ clause from elections bill

Zahid Hamid says bill passed after consulting all the parties

The federal government on Tuesday denied allegations of changing a clause in the Elections Bill 2017 regarding belief in the finality of the prophethood.

While speaking to the media, Law Minister Zahid Hamid remarked, “God forbid, we can’t even think of doing such a thing.” He said, “It is being alleged that we have removed the clause from the Act,” and explained that the clause regarding belief in the finality of the prophethood of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was still a part of the Constitution.

He also compared the amended law to the previous act in order to prove that the clause has not been removed. He read from both versions of the law and said, “In the older act, the nomination form required the consent of the person, his political affiliation, his belief in the finality of prophethood, and faithful declaration to follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, followed by other questions.”

“Similarly, form ‘A’ of the new Act also asks for a person’s consent, political affiliation, belief in the finality of Prophethood, and Quaid-e-Azam’s vision followed by other questions,” said the law minister. “They are exactly the same, there is no change,” he pointed out, adding that it was sad that the opponents were criticising the government for it.

Speaking about the Elections Bill 2017, which was passed in the National Assembly on Monday paving way for Nawaz Sharif to head his party, he said that all the parties were consulted before the bill was passed. The bill pertaining to elections has been passed after 40 years, he said, adding that the present law combines eight laws pertaining to elections.

Since the passing of the bill, many opposition members have protested against it for different reasons and have announced that they would move the courts against it.