KU professor Dr Muhammad Ismail reported missing

KARACHI: University of Karachi Professor Dr Muhammad Ismail, who teaches at the department of Islamic Studies (Usool-ud-Din) went missing under mysterious circumstances in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to family members, Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail was kidnapped by unidentified people, who broke into his house.

The security adviser UoK says that Ismail’s wife reported his disappearance a couple of days back to the chairman of the department, who, then, forwarded the issue to the dean of Islamic learning and vice chancellor of the university.

The university administration did not say anything on the professor’s disappearance for the next 15 days.

An intelligence agency conducted a raid on October 21 and arrested three suspected terrorists— belonging to the banned organisation, Ansarul Shariah— from the University of Karachi’s staff colony.

Ansarul Shariah came to light earlier in September after the group’s involvement was suspected in the attack on Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan, over Eid.